Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce sales of $19.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $71.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $74.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $106.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 218,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a P/E ratio of 97.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

