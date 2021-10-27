Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,183 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Datto were worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Datto by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Datto by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 90,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Datto by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,456 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Datto by 28.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,279. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSP opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.