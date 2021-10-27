EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EOG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $95.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

