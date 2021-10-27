Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

