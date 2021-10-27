Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

BSRR stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $384.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

