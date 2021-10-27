Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

BSRR stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $384.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

