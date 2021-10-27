Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.60. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $3.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $764.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $14,084,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

