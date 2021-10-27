$28.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report sales of $28.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $22.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $113.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

