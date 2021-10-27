Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 445,114 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 785,451 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 366,795 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 583,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

LPX stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.