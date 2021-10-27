California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,588 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $22,727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $4,820,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

