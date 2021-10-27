Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,179 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,019 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

