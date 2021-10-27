California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sohu.com by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sohu.com by 54.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $821.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

