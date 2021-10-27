Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.43% of Ingersoll Rand worth $704,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 118.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

