Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.29

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 95253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

