Camping World (CWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

