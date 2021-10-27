Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barrett Business Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Barrett Business Services worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

