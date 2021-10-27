Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $576.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.