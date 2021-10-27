GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $15.18

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.69. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 6,639 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $968.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 69.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

