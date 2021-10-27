iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.93

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 55727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 265.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

