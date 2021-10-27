Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPI. Raymond James increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

