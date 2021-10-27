Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $569.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

