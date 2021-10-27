Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.46

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $210.46 and last traded at $210.41, with a volume of 9950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

