Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 15,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 702,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.12, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 11.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

