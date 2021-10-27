LPL Financial LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,512 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $174,499,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after buying an additional 283,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.