Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,084,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,517,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYT opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

