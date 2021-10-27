Franklin Resources Inc. Has $603,000 Stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMX opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

