Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.39 Million Stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

