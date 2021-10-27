Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $998.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.00 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.