$424.89 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post sales of $424.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.41 million to $428.57 million. iRobot posted sales of $413.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iRobot by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

