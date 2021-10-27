Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Issued By Wedbush

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Square in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Square alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

SQ stock opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.