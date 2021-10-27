The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $10.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,778.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 220,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,900 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 19,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.