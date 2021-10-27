Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report $19.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $22.30 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $62.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $94.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

