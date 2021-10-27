Brokers Offer Predictions for Constellation Software Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.88 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion.
CSU stock opened at C$2,219.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12 month high of C$2,270.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2,135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,949.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.
