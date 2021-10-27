Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Diana Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of DSX opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

