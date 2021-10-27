Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 24.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 30.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $362.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $212.85 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

