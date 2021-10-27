Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $501,259,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $80,831,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,226,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94.

