Stifel Financial Corp Sells 23,343 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

