Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Exelixis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Exelixis by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

