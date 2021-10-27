Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,739 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

NYSE:RNR opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

