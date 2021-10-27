Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 78.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

