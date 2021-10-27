Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 486.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

