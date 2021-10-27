Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,929 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $299.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average is $216.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

