Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.32% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.