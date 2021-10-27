Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,217 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Easterly Government Properties worth $35,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

