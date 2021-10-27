Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,817 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $36,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

