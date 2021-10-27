Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,754 Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

