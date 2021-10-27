Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Cut by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.10.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

