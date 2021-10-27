Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.73 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 270,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 173.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

