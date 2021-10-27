Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post sales of $55.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.60 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.05 million, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $211.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

