Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Earns Neutral Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $967.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

