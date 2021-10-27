MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.900-$3.000 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

